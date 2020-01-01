White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Premium pre-rolls made exclusively from hand-selected whole flower cannabis. Sourced from local farms run by experienced growers committed to sustainable farming practices. Rolled in unbleached paper with a crutch filter for that smooth Marley smoke. Tested for potency, purity and safety, our pre rolls are loaded into our “matchbook” re-usable tins for convenience and discretion.
Originally bred by Woodhorse Seeds, Herijuana is a combination of the highly regarded Humboldt County Afghan indica called Petrolia Headstash and an outdoor hybrid from Kentucky known only as the “Killer New Haven” strain. This combo was worked by breeders for 15 generations to create an inbred line (IBL), meaning that most of the seeds will grow into plants that are nearly identical. Herijuana produces large dense flowers on an open, stretchy plant, with aromas and flavors ranging from spicy earth and sandalwood to hashy fruit. The high provides a heavy, almost numbing feeling.