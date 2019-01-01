 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Large Steamroller

Large Steamroller

by Marley Natural

About this product

Balancing a refined aesthetic with classic form, our handheld Steamroller is the ideal day-to-day smoking companion piece. Combining hand-blown glass with a rounded black walnut wood mouthpiece, this signature pipe is designed to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Each comes with a curved wood stand for convenient and proper display. Its distinctive ‘straight pipe’ form allows for a more dramatic volume of smoke to collect, leading to an increased intake. Ensure an enhanced smoking experience while enjoying a uniquely collectible lifestyle addition. The Large Steamroller is 6.75" L x 1" W

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up