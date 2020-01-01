 Loading…

Malawi Gold Dream Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this strain

Malawi Gold

Malawi Gold

Malawi Gold is a legendary landrace strain that has grown naturally in Malawi for generations. Its morphology remains consistent, uniform, and adaptable to its native climate. Malawi Gold grows tall plants with long, resin-caked buds that express a low calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain offers an enticing floral aroma with latent fragrances of herbs and earth. If you are lucky enough to encounter this mythic bud, cherish its potent and invigorating effects, as you are consuming one of the surviving ancestors of modern cannabis.  

 

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up