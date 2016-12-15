Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Our distinctive Marley Black flower is suggested for connoisseurs seeking a more physical, full-body experience. The high potency, high THC percentage creates a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.
on August 2nd, 2019
Never had a strain like this!
on July 24th, 2019
I am an indica - type of person - experience is okay
on January 25th, 2018
Great, neon-green golden buds. Nice orange hair. The high is shockingly strong especially for an indica. Order a 1gram sample and paid $22