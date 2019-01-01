Black Cherry Soda Marley Black Indica Flower
About this product
Our distinctive Marley Black™ flower is suggested for connoisseurs seeking a more physical, full-body experience. The high potency, high THC percentage creates a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression. Available in: 3.5gx1
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.