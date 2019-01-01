G13 Marley Black Indica Flower
by Marley Natural
About this product
Our distinctive Marley Black™ flower is suggested for connoisseurs seeking a more physical, full-body experience. The high potency, high THC percentage creates a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression. Available in: 3.5gx1
About this strain
G13
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.
Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.