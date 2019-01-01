Afghan Kush Marley Black Indica Hashish 1g
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Marley Black™ has a high potency and a high THC percentage, creating a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.
About this strain
Afghan Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.