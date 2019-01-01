Plushberry Marley Black Indica Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-Pack
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our distinctive Marley Black Pre-Rolls are suggested for connoisseurs seeking a more physical, full-body experience. The high potency, high THC percentage creates a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.
About this strain
Plushberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields.