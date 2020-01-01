 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Marley Black King Louis XIII

Marley Black King Louis XIII

by Marley Natural

Write a review
Marley Natural Cannabis Flower Marley Black King Louis XIII

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Marley Natural, This is a local favorite strain in Southern California. King Louis provides a power-punch smell with an extremely heady stone that you can only attribute to a pure bred Indica. King Louis provides the taste and potency of a top-notch medicine. Louie the XIII is heavy and narcotic in nature and has been reported as an excellent source of relief for chronic pain and anxiety. It is also a top grade medicinal cannabis for insomnia, rendering patients asleep in no time flat with proper dosage. Also good for appetite stimulation in minor doses, this strain provides well rounded relief for several ailments.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

King Louis XIII

King Louis XIII
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

About this brand

Marley Natural Logo
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up