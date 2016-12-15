Torridjoe on September 17th, 2016

Currently you can only get Marley stuff in the Portland area at Nectar or Serra, each which have multiple locations and all sell at the same price--$40 an eighth, only eighths. Plus prerolls and oil. But they'll sell different strains under the same color code. Right now the sativas are Alaskan Ice and Colombian Gold, while the hybrid is a Burmese Kush and the indica Romulan. Also Harle-Tsu CBD. They don't say who the grower is and my tender didn't know either. The sativas are both very, very good. I prefer the Alaskan Ice but so must a lot of people because I'm seeing more Cololmbian. But both are very smooth, clear headed highs with motivating potential and well rounded taste. The prerolls are very well packed and have high levels of ground bud (I think 70% minimum.). Not just novelty name brand shuck and jive. The family is serious about marketing good pot and a good vibe. Right now success on both counts. 87/100.