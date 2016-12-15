 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Marley Gold Sativa

by Marley Natural

4.02
Marley Natural Cannabis Flower Marley Gold Sativa

About this product

Our premium Marley Gold flower promotes a clean and consistent smoking experience that is suggested for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use.

4.02

kiniwahine

Nice uplifting, mellow strain. Looking forward to enjoying their Indicia soon too!

Torridjoe

Currently you can only get Marley stuff in the Portland area at Nectar or Serra, each which have multiple locations and all sell at the same price--$40 an eighth, only eighths. Plus prerolls and oil. But they'll sell different strains under the same color code. Right now the sativas are Alaskan Ice and Colombian Gold, while the hybrid is a Burmese Kush and the indica Romulan. Also Harle-Tsu CBD. They don't say who the grower is and my tender didn't know either. The sativas are both very, very good. I prefer the Alaskan Ice but so must a lot of people because I'm seeing more Cololmbian. But both are very smooth, clear headed highs with motivating potential and well rounded taste. The prerolls are very well packed and have high levels of ground bud (I think 70% minimum.). Not just novelty name brand shuck and jive. The family is serious about marketing good pot and a good vibe. Right now success on both counts. 87/100.

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up