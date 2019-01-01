Dutch Hawaiian Marley Gold Sativa Cannabis Oil 0.5g
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our pure cannabis oils reflect a deep respect and appreciation for nature’s beneficial properties. We start with locally cultivated plants harvested on select farms using responsible growing practices. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. All of our products are tested for purity and safety. Available in: 0.5gx1
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutch Hawaiian
Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.