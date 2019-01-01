Durban Poison Marley Gold Sativa Flower
About this product
Our premium Marley Gold™ flower promotes a clean and consistent smoking experience that is suggested for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold™ offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use. Available in: 3.5gx1
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.