Lamb's Bread Marley Gold Sativa Flower
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our premium Marley Gold™ flower promotes a clean and consistent smoking experience that is suggested for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold™ offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use. Available in: 3.5gx1
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.