Acapulco Gold Marley Gold Sativa Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-Pack
Marley Natural
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our premium Marley Gold Pre-Rolls promote a clean and consistent smoking experience that is suggested for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use. Available in: 0.5gx2
About this strain
Acapulco Gold
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.