Marley Green Hybrid

by Marley Natural

5.03
Marley Natural Cannabis Flower Marley Green Hybrid

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Marley Green flower is a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.

3 customer reviews

5.03

dizzonizzo

Just sampled this cartridge at a meditation/sound bath in Venice, CA - I swear, I left the planet for an hour and healed 5 generations back. Full body relief without paranoia or sluggishness. **Not one to drive on and definitely "medicated eyes", so plan your session accordingly.

maxwell3000

Just sampled the Marley Green in Portland! It was a beautifully balanced, Southern Oregon sourced all organic Burmese Kush. Very smooth high and made my day all the better...

leafychuck

Open the jar to wafts of a sweet tooty fruity essence. Tough crystally nugs. As Girl Scout Cookies is one of my favourite strains, this Sunset Sherbert had a lot to live up to & it definatly delivered. a Soulful high, balanced & uplifted. Focused, clear minded. Top shelf

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up