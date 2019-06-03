Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our pure cannabis oils reflect a deep respect and appreciation for nature’s beneficial properties. We start with locally cultivated plants harvested on select farms using responsible growing practices. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. All of our products are tested for purity and safety. We use multiple extraction methods, including supercritical CO2, fractional distillation, and thin film evaporation. Supercritical CO2 oil is made by using high-tech botanical extractors employing pressure, heat, and carbon dioxide to separate plant material. Fractional distillation and thin film evaporation are both advanced refining techniques using heat and pressure to remove any remaining impurities and to further concentrate the cannabinoid profile in the post extraction process. These methods are considered some of the most effective ways of reducing cannabis to its essential compounds, or its cleanest form.
on June 3rd, 2019
marley has the right idea, using the whole plant naturally -. put on some good music and enjoy this one! had me in the shop all day working on new projects and ideas. cartridge hits smoothly and tastes great; no clogs or leaking. guess enough said... oh but i forgot this one thing; my dispersary seems to have a little trouble getting this brand in stock, but it's not because they aren't trying, so i don't know whats up with that...
on September 14th, 2017
Just sampled this cartridge at a meditation/sound bath in Venice, CA - I swear, I left the planet for an hour and healed 5 generations back. Full body relief without paranoia or sluggishness. **It a Quick rise and not one to drive on. You'll have "medicated eyes", so plan your session accordingly.
on June 5th, 2017
I highly recommend this hybrid to anyone, as the previous reviewer stated the hybrid balance is excellent without sativa jitters or too sedating. The effects are immediate and powerful but I could easily socialize and function, the high is even and pleasant, then sudden wears off....I like it.