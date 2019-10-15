sami420hippylovebug
on October 15th, 2019
What an amazing strain of weed, i love that it gives you the power to stay calm in very generalized anxiety disorder problem that i have. It helps me stay focused but yet stoned and calm off my ass lol!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Marley Green™ flower is a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green™ delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.
