Golden Pineapple Marley Green Hybrid Flower
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
About this product
Our Marley Green™ flower is a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green™ delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.
About this strain
Golden Pineapple
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.