Middlefork Marley Green Hybrid Flower
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Marley Green™ flower is a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green™ delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest. Available in: 3.5gx1
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Middlefork
Middlefork is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Dutch Treat. Created in Washington state just outside the city of Bellingham, Middlefork has become a local staple for its potent buzz which may assist some consumers with anxiety, pain, spasms, and nausea. Creativity and energy are ushered in by sweet berry and tangy citrus notes inherited from the strain’s Dutch Treat parent.