Critical Cure Marley Red CBD Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-Pack
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The perfect complement for wellness and well-being, our CBD-rich Marley Red Pre-Rolls combine a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Our mindfully grown Marley Red provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience.
About this strain
CBD Critical Cure
From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.