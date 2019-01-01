Harle-Tsu Marley Red CBD Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-Pack
About this product
The perfect complement for wellness and well-being, our CBD-rich Marley Red Pre-Rolls combine a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Our mindfully grown Marley Red provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience.
About this strain
Harle-Tsu
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu brings relief to pain and inflammation without psychoactivity. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.