 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Marley Red CBD-Rich

Marley Red CBD-Rich

by Marley Natural

Skip to Reviews
4.56
Marley Natural Cannabis Flower Marley Red CBD-Rich

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The perfect complement for wellness and well-being, our CBD-rich Marley Red flower combines a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Our mindfully grown Marley Red provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience.

6 customer reviews

Show all
4.56

write a review

tomlop

Buds on the nose have an earthy and slightly fruity tone. But the this strain is about the CBD/THC balance. around 12% CBD and 6% THC I've found this ratio to be excellent in terms of having a nice mellow and positive high. People who migrate towards low THC strains want a bit of a buzz without the threat of green out or psychotic break, this is the strain for those folks. and generally, a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio seems to be the sweet spot. I wish there were more strains like this. I enjoy the taste and flavor of herb but I'm not always up for the kind of Lovecraftian Miasma that modern defcon 5 weed has to offer. If you're tired of the arms race and just want to chill out, while still having the option of being productive and postponing that binge watch in favor of getting something done, this is the strain. Yes, I know, celebrity branded products tend to be cynical plays on name recognition, this is an immutable law of physics, but every law has an exception. I do believe that this product is perfectly executed. and comes from a good place. As of 2019, the stated mission of this producer in still intact. Weed will probably work like wine at some point, certain years from certain producers. Marly Red 2019 might very well be one of those.

Lexilyn

Just a drop of THC to help the CBD along. Relaxes the body and calms the brain weasels.

leafly19

I've never written a review until now. This stuff is great. It has a higher THC content than most of the CBD strains I have been able to find. With the other shit, I never got the psychoactive aspects that I wanted because there's like 1.2% THC. Also, I did some research and this company is just fuckin' awesome in general. I strongly recommend looking at their website and/or finding a strain they have near you that you would enjoy. The products are very nice.

About this brand

Marley Natural Logo
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up