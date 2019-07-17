tomlop on July 17th, 2019

Buds on the nose have an earthy and slightly fruity tone. But the this strain is about the CBD/THC balance. around 12% CBD and 6% THC I've found this ratio to be excellent in terms of having a nice mellow and positive high. People who migrate towards low THC strains want a bit of a buzz without the threat of green out or psychotic break, this is the strain for those folks. and generally, a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio seems to be the sweet spot. I wish there were more strains like this. I enjoy the taste and flavor of herb but I'm not always up for the kind of Lovecraftian Miasma that modern defcon 5 weed has to offer. If you're tired of the arms race and just want to chill out, while still having the option of being productive and postponing that binge watch in favor of getting something done, this is the strain. Yes, I know, celebrity branded products tend to be cynical plays on name recognition, this is an immutable law of physics, but every law has an exception. I do believe that this product is perfectly executed. and comes from a good place. As of 2019, the stated mission of this producer in still intact. Weed will probably work like wine at some point, certain years from certain producers. Marly Red 2019 might very well be one of those.