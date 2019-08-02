 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Marley Red CBD-Rich Cannabis Oil

Marley Red CBD-Rich Cannabis Oil

by Marley Natural

Our pure cannabis oils reflect a deep respect and appreciation for nature’s beneficial properties. We start with locally cultivated plants harvested on select farms using responsible growing practices. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. All of our products are tested for purity and safety. We use multiple extraction methods, including supercritical CO2, fractional distillation, and thin film evaporation. Supercritical CO2 oil is made by using high-tech botanical extractors employing pressure, heat, and carbon dioxide to separate plant material. Fractional distillation and thin film evaporation are both advanced refining techniques using heat and pressure to remove any remaining impurities and to further concentrate the cannabinoid profile in the post extraction process. These methods are considered some of the most effective ways of reducing cannabis to its essential compounds, or its cleanest form.

James0115

How to sensibly buy LEGAL cbd oil online? Because I got a letter saying customs has confiscated my package two times already and I’m pissed.

Martinikush

Bang for your buck. High quality all around and affordable. My pain and inflammation is well controlled now.

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up