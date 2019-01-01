Sour Tsunami Marley Red CBD-Rich Cannabis Oil 0.5g
by Marley NaturalWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our pure cannabis oils reflect a deep respect and appreciation for nature’s beneficial properties. We start with locally cultivated plants harvested on select farms using responsible growing practices. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. All of our products are tested for purity and safety. Available in: 0.5gx1
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.