Mendo Purps Studio Flower

by Marley Natural

Marley Natural Cannabis Flower Mendo Purps Studio Flower

Marley Natural, STUDIO strains are grown INDOOR in a controlled environment by growers who share Marley’s vision for artistry and responsible cultivation. Sustainably grown and mindfully cultivated, our STUDIO strains are fire you’ll want to experience again and again. Mendo Purps is the perfect strain for those looking for a relaxed and happy feeling with a heavy dose of euphoria. If you are looking for relief from anxiety, depression and chronic pain look no further.

Mendocino Purps

Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine. 

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up