Pink Lemonade Marley Gold Pre-rolls 1g 2-Pack

by Marley Natural

Marley Natural Cannabis Pre-rolls Pink Lemonade Marley Gold Pre-rolls 1g 2-Pack

About this product

Pink Lemonade Marley Gold Pre-rolls 1g 2-Pack by Marley Natural

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.   

About this brand

Marley Natural Logo
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up