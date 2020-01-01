 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Quebec Gold Marley Green Cartridge .5g

by Marley Natural

Premium quartz glass and metal cartridges, with ceramic heating elements. Featuring oil that starts with top quality, sustainbly-grown flower. Our pure CO2 cannabis oils are extracted using a hydrocarbon-free process, followed by distillation and added 100% cannabis-derived terpenes. High purity and potency and even, balanced hits for those positive Marley vibrations.

Quebec Gold

Quebec Gold, a staple strain of the Quebec region, is a potent hybrid cross between M-39 and Freezeland. This strain has garnered such an exceptional reputation that nameless strains sold in the area are often falsely dubbed Quebec Gold. Subtle citrus and lemon fragrances preface the powerful psychoactive blast to come, a full-body daze that may last a few hours for the unaccustomed. Euphoric and uplifting, Quebec Gold is often chosen by patients treating depression, stress, fatigue, and other mood-deteriorating symptoms.

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up