Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Premium quartz glass and metal cartridges, with ceramic heating elements. Featuring oil that starts with top quality, sustainbly-grown flower. Our pure CO2 cannabis oils are extracted using a hydrocarbon-free process, followed by distillation and added 100% cannabis-derived terpenes. High purity and potency and even, balanced hits for those positive Marley vibrations.
Be the first to review this product.
Quebec Gold, a staple strain of the Quebec region, is a potent hybrid cross between M-39 and Freezeland. This strain has garnered such an exceptional reputation that nameless strains sold in the area are often falsely dubbed Quebec Gold. Subtle citrus and lemon fragrances preface the powerful psychoactive blast to come, a full-body daze that may last a few hours for the unaccustomed. Euphoric and uplifting, Quebec Gold is often chosen by patients treating depression, stress, fatigue, and other mood-deteriorating symptoms.