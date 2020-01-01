Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Marley Natural, Unwind, chill out and regroup as you experience the flavor of biting into a fresh bowl of fruit salad with this berry scented Indica by Marley Natural Studio. This indoor grown strain maintains high THC levels for maximum relief from day to day stress and pain.
Be the first to review this product.