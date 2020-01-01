Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Marley Natural, Red Dragon, Marley Studio 1g Preroll. Red Dragon (sativa-dominant) offers consumers a unique giggly and upbeat experience. Great for those suffering from depression or stress, Red Dragin has a very happy effect and uplifting effect.
Red Dragon is one exotic flower. A Barney’s Farm cross between a West Himalayan Kush and Utopia Haze (a Brazilian sativa), this hybrid is a strain for connoisseurs. Featuring a sweet fruity aroma, this strain is giggly and upbeat. Great for those suffering from depression or stress, Red Dragon has a very happy and uplifting effect. Unfortunately, this strain may cause some to feel quite paranoid. If you’re prone to anxiety, Red Dragon may not be the best strain for you. This hybrid grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.