Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Premium quartz glass and metal cartridges, with ceramic heating elements. Featuring oil that starts with top quality, sustainbly-grown flower. Our pure CO2 cannabis oils are extracted using a hydrocarbon-free process, followed by distillation and added 100% cannabis-derived terpenes. High purity and potency and even, balanced hits for those positive Marley vibrations.
Be the first to review this product.
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.