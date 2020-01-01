24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Premium pre-rolls made exclusively from hand-selected whole flower cannabis. Sourced from local farms run by experienced growers committed to sustainable farming practices. Rolled in unbleached paper with a crutch filter for that smooth Marley smoke. Tested for potency, purity and safety, our pre rolls are loaded into our “matchbook” re-usable tins for convenience and discretion.
