  5. Platinum Cookies Studio Hybrid

Platinum Cookies Studio Hybrid

by Marley Natural

Marley Natural Cannabis Flower Platinum Cookies Studio Hybrid

About this product

Platinum Cookies provides a lively and sweet euphoric lift that quickly builds up layers of long-lasting positive energy. This truly powerful, mindfully grown sativa-leaning hybrid delivers the friendliest of fire, raising inner comfort and consciousness. It's a treat for the senses, lush with flavors of spice and fruit. LINEAGE: A CROSS OF OG KUSH AND DURBAN POISON TASTE: FRUITS AND SPICES EFFECTS: PHYSICAL RELIEF AND MOOD-LIFTING

About this strain

Platinum GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up