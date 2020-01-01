 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  The Gift CBD-Rich Marley Red Flower

The Gift CBD-Rich Marley Red Flower

by Marley Natural

The Gift CBD-Rich Marley Red Flower

About this product

Marley Natural, The Gift is a Ringo's Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo's son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo's Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo's Gift. The perfect complement for wellness and well-being. CBD-rich Marley Red flower combines a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is known to have relieving properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. The mindfully grown Marley Red provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience

About this strain

The Gift

The Gift

The Gift is a Ringo's Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo's son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo's Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo's Gift. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking calming, anti-inflammatory effects without much headiness due to its nearly nonexistent THC content.    

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature's nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature's goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica's vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition.