Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Trident, CBD RICH Believed to have analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. Known for counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Natural cannabis goodness supporting local independent growers with no harmful fertilizers or pesticides. Hand selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste and ideal texture. Experience the positive potential of the Herb.
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.