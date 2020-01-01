Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Watermelon Zkittles, Two decadently sweet cultivars collide in the delightful Watermelon Zkittlez strain. Descended from Watermelon x Zkittles, this Indica-leaning bud features a high THC content that wakes up appetites and puts anxious minds to sleep. With grape and sour fruit flavors and an herbal sweetness exuded on every toke, Watermelon Zkittlez deserves to be in your cabinet.
Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.