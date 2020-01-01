 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Cookies Marley Green Flower

White Cookies Marley Green Flower

by Marley Natural

Write a review
Marley Natural Cannabis Flower White Cookies Marley Green Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Marley Natural, Total Cannabinoids: 25.21% THC: 21.45% CBD: 0.05% White Cookies ( H- I ) Blending the best of both its parents,White Widow and Girl Scout Cookies. White Cookies starts with a head rush of a high that’s relaxing and euphoric. Many find themselves quickly becoming more social and giggly after taking a hit, with every worrisome thought having completely vanished from their mind. This strain definitely gives users a stoned feeling that leaves you relaxed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Cookies

White Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

White Cookies by Crop King Seeds is the hybrid cross of old school White Widow and new school Girl Scout Cookies. With potency and acclaim on either side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body, creating a strain that is effective at curbing pain and enhancing mood. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain can stimulate appetite, as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress.   

About this brand

Marley Natural Logo
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up