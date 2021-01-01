 Loading…
Georgia Peach 500mg CBD 10-pack

by Marmas

Marmas Edibles Candy Georgia Peach 500mg CBD 10-pack

Marmas are a marmalade fruit bite unlike any other on the market. Famous for their unique texture that is both tender and satisfying, these bites deliver with just the right amount of sweetness. One taste and you'll realize how these became the most popular edible in the Pacific Northwest. Available in both sweet and sour flavors and CBD, THC, or 1:1 blend types, Marmas has something to satisfy cannaseuers of all types. Gluten free Vegan Ten individually wrapped 5mg Marmas per box

Made for winding down or turning up, Marmas are a confectioner-quality edible. Famous for their unique texture that is both tender and satisfying, these brightly hued treats would be proudly displayed by any French confiseur. Always vegan and gluten-free, always reliable, always delicious. Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film

