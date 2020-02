About this product

The Top Selling Edible In Washington State, Our Chefs Created Something Special With This Marmalade Delicacy. Rich Fruit Flavors Combine With A Unique, Tender Texture To Produce An Experience Unlike Anything Else On The Market. Available In Both Sweet And Sour Flavors And Thc, Cbd Or 1:1 Blend Types, Marmas Has Something To Satisfy Cannaseuers Of All Types.