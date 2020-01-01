About this product

Marmas are a marmalade fruit bite unlike any other on the market. Famous for their unique texture that is both tender and satisfying, these bites deliver with just the right amount of sweetness. One taste and you'll realize how these became the most popular edible in the Pacific Northwest. Available in both sweet and sour flavors and CBD, THC, or 1:1 blend types, Marmas has something to satisfy cannaseuers of all types. Gluten free Vegan Ten individually wrapped 10mg CBD:10mg THC Marmas per box