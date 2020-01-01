Why we do what we do & How we do it You are here because you chose a different path for your happiness and your health. We support your personal journey by offering you this amazing plant embraced over thousands of years in a variety of ways. Medical, Spiritual or Therapeutic it offers so much and asks for so little in return. Respect Take it in and Take Flight Bring the plant in, Breathe and enjoy the new path that just opened up. Mission marQaha means bliss: We bring you closer to finding, achieving and maintaining the Plant's purpose in your life and the Bliss that comes through this relationship. It is this union that is marQaha One Planet many Plants: Cannabis offers something to everyone, we make it better by blending it with other power plants and ingredients so they work in concert together. Our speciality is the creation of different ingestible forms that harnesses the power of nature. “You are that vast thing that you see far, far off with great telescopes.” Alan Watts Craftsmanship Hands on, small-batched perfection We bring years of experience into each day. This is a delicate balance of hands-on production and verified lab results to confirm the consistency of each crafted batch. Repetition is the mother of perfection. Our processes are repeated hundreds of times a day and refined over years. This is slow, deliberate perfection. “It's the repetition of affirmations that leads to belief. And once that belief becomes a deep conviction, things begin to happen.” Muhammad Ali The sum of the parts A chain is only as strong as its weakest link Each product we design requires so much more than cannabis to create something extraordinary. It's the union of all ingredients such as the coffee beans, chamomile tea and blueberries that brings harmony within the blend. Sourced locally and globally, we are obsessed with finding the best ingredients and meeting the people behind them that grow the raw goods. Trust is established and friendships are fostered with the farmers, roasters and suppliers that makeup the finer pieces that create our products. This is the essence of our culture: It’s not the fast way. It’s the right way that allows us to create the experience of marQaha. "In every chain of reasoning, the evidence of the last conclusion can be no greater than that of the weakest link of the chain, whatever may be the strength of the rest." Thomas Reid, circa 1786 True To The Plant marQaha has created whole plant extracted products since 2010, well before this was a globally preferred way to present cannabis as medicine. We recognized that, while this plant is medicinal it has also been used spiritually and recreationally for thousands of years. Given the spectrum of uses (sometimes many at the same time) we see the overall use as being therapeutic. marQaha’s approach when creating a product is to combine, represent and elevate the most powerful components of each ingredient so they work in concert together. Terpenes are one of the more amazing elements that we choose to elevate. For example, our Blueberry Chamomile flasQ is designed to not only represent the whole cannabis plant but also elevates the whole plant profile and terpenes of the blueberry and chamomile plant. There are 100's of potentially different compounds present in the plant, it's the interaction of these various compounds in cannabis that is known as the ‘entourage effect', here’s how it works. Cannabis contains 100's of chemical compounds. Researchers have identified over 60 unique molecules in cannabis known as cannabinoids, which include THC,CBD and CBG. Many other non-cannabinoid compounds are produced by the plant that also have regulatory effects. For example, terpenes, the molecules responsible for marijuana’s smell, have been shown to block some cannabinoid receptor sites in the brain while promoting cannabinoid binding in others. As a result, terpenes are believed to affect many aspects of how the brain takes in THC or CBD, while offering various therapeutic benefits of their own. While THC has gotten most of the attention, studies suggest many of the compounds in cannabis work together to produce this synergy of "entourage" effects. Cannabis comes in thousands of different varieties, or strains. Different cannabis strains have vastly different chemical profiles that cause different experiences in the same person. This explains why sometimes cannabis can make a person feel calm, while other times it can make that same person feel anxious or paranoid. The chemical components of cannabis include, but are not limited to, terpenes, ketones, esters, lactones, alcohols, fatty acids, and steroids. The effects of all these chemicals working together and regulating each other will be much different than the effects of any one chemical working alone. Cannabis is made up of thousands of different chemicals that work together that creates a particular effect. Change the combination and you have a different effect, some of them are small while others are significant. This is the power of the plant and it's real potential! "It's been proven by quite a few studies that plants are good for our psychological development. If you green an area, the rate of crime goes down. Torture victims begin to recover when they spend time outside in a garden with flowers. So we need them, in some deep psychological sense, which I don't suppose anybody really understands yet." Jane Goodall So what does this word mean you ask? marQaha is a very old Arabic word that refers to the “bliss” felt while drinking coffee, it has also come to mean “someone or something impossible to hate”. History and Beyond Founded in 2010, marQaha is one of the oldest and most trusted companies in the industry. Since this time we have heard many amazing stories, met amazing people and are still learning much about the plant. We are looking forward to continuing this journey together.