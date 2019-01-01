 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. "Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges

"Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges

by Mary Jane Cases

Write a review
Mary Jane Cases Storage Concentrate Storage "Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges
Mary Jane Cases Storage Concentrate Storage "Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges
Mary Jane Cases Storage Concentrate Storage "Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges
Mary Jane Cases Storage Concentrate Storage "Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges
Mary Jane Cases Storage Concentrate Storage "Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges

$45.00MSRP

About this product

"Vape Safe" looks like a small English dictionary but it is actually a secure and discreet way to store your cannabis vape cartridges and batteries. Secured with a 3 number combination lock, this case keeps your cartridges or pens organized, locked and out of sight. Inside the dictionary, protect your valuable cartridges with our high-quality neoprene foam inserts. You can choose one that is precision cut to fit standard 510 thread cannabis oil cartridges, pens, and batteries, or you can opt for a flat foam insert and put whatever you want in there! Store our Vape Safe dictionary on your bookshelf or desk, and no one will be the wiser. Exterior dimensions: 7.1" x 4.5" x 2.1" (180mm x 115mm x 55mm) Interior dimensions: 6.7" x 3.9" (170mm x 100mm) Maximum cartridge/pen/battery dimensions: 6.1" x 0.4" (156mm x 10mm) Shipping: Mary Jane cases do not include any cartridges, cannabis or vaporizers. They can be shipped anywhere in the world.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mary Jane Cases Logo
Mary Jane Cases is dedicated to making stylish, clean and safe cases for your cannabis oil or vape pens. Our cases are built to last with durable exteriors and soft neoprene foam inserts.