  5. Blackberry Dream Sugar Wax 1g
Hybrid

Blackberry Dream Sugar Wax 1g

by Mary Mechanix

Mary Mechanix Concentrates Solvent Blackberry Dream Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Dream

Blackberry Dream

Blackberry Dream y Elev8 Seeds is a fruity hybrid cross that might surprise you. Not to be confused with the many Blue Dream “Dream” crosses out there, Blackberry Dream is the offspring of Kimbo Kush and Super Silver Haze. This generous plant produces a massive yield of glittering emerald-colored buds that reek of jam and spice. The strain flowers over 9-10 weeks and generally benefits from a little extra time on the stalk. Mind your dosage while enjoying this strain. The hybrid genetics begin with a heady sativa-dominant bent, but can get heavier on the body with continued consumption.  

About this brand

Mary Mechanix is one of the largest fully-vertical, state-of-the-art cannabis producers in Oklahoma. Our expertly tuned growing, processing, and extraction techniques - combined with uncompromising standards – are signature to Mary Mechanix and result in the quality by which we stand.