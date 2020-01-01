 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blue Haze

by Mary Mechanix

Mary Mechanix Cannabis Flower Blue Haze

About this strain

Blue Haze

Blue Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.

About this brand

Mary Mechanix is one of the largest fully-vertical, state-of-the-art cannabis producers in Oklahoma. Our expertly tuned growing, processing, and extraction techniques - combined with uncompromising standards – are signature to Mary Mechanix and result in the quality by which we stand.