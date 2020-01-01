 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elite Capsules-150mg CBD 30-pack

by Mary's Nutritionals

$65.00MSRP

About this product

Our Daily Wellness Capsules are 100% plant-based and the perfect addition to your wellness routine. Made with organic full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD and therapeutic terpenes (B- Caryophyllene, Linalool and Humulene), the capsule’s enteric coating is designed for improved absorption to maximize benefits. Our capsules are vegan, GMO free and gluten free, with no additives or volatile impurities.

About this brand

At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.