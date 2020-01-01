 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elite Transdermal Patch-10mg CBD

by Mary's Nutritionals

$10.00MSRP

Our award-winning transdermal patch is a discreet and convenient solution for comprehensive relief and wellness. Our patented technology offers a long-lasting, optimum-dose formula of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and eucalyptus to allow for easy titration throughout the day. When applied to veinous areas of the body, the patch helps take the edge off at the end of the day–or kicks off your morning with a calming, plant-based blend.

At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.