About this product

Our award-winning transdermal patch is a discreet and convenient solution for comprehensive relief and wellness. Our patented technology offers a long-lasting, optimum-dose formula of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and eucalyptus to allow for easy titration throughout the day. When applied to veinous areas of the body, the patch helps take the edge off at the end of the day–or kicks off your morning with a calming, plant-based blend.