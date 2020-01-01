 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Muscle Freeze-75mg CBD

by Mary's Nutritionals

$35.00MSRP

Say goodbye to unwanted aches and pains with our award-winning Muscle Freeze. This plant-based topical cream is infused with full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD, wholesome mango butter and cooling menthol to deeply soothe muscle aches and pains. Our proprietary formula is specifically designed for fast-acting, targeted muscle relief.

At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.