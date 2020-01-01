 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Transdermal Gel Pen-100mg CBD

by Mary's Nutritionals

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Our patented transdermal pen is a great resource for immediate relief and a wonderful accompaniment to our transdermal patch. With an accurately measured, optimal dose of 2mg of CBD per pump, this convenient, on-the-go pen allows for easy application throughout the day. Infused with the invigorating scent of cool citrus basil and a soothing blend of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and therapeutic terpenes, the pen helps take the edge off throughout the day.

About this brand

Mary's Nutritionals Logo
At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.