  Home
  Products
  Pets
  Pet tinctures
  5. Tails Hemp Extract Tincture-900mg CBD

Tails Hemp Extract Tincture-900mg CBD

by Mary's Tails

Mary's Tails Pets Pet Tinctures Tails Hemp Extract Tincture-900mg CBD

$95.00MSRP

About this product

The Mary’s Tails Hemp Extract Tincture with 300mg of naturally occurring CBD is a natural and holistic addition to your pet’s daily CBD routine for a proactive approach to help keep your pet calm and relaxed, support a normal response to inflammation, ease occasional discomfort and maintain a healthy joint function. In a delicious bacon flavor, the Mary’s Tails Hemp Extract tincture delivers a potent and consistent dose of organically grown full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD.

About this brand

Mary's Tails Logo