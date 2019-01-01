About this product

Do you remember how nice our last batch of Special Sauce was? Well, here's another flower from everyone here at Bubba Hempz! We took the time to give these buds a pretty close trim, so they're definitely on the smaller side, but they look and smell gorgeous! Plus, with 19.4% CBDa and .06% Δ9 THC, we're confident that everyone will love this flower as much as we do. Bred by Oregon CBD, Elektra is a cross between AC/DC and ERB, their go-to pollinator. This particular batch tested very high in farnesene, β-Myrcene, and a-pinene, so expect a sweet citrus scent (familiar to any fan of AC/DC), with the an added note of caramel pine.