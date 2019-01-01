 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubba Hempz

Do you remember how nice our last batch of Special Sauce was? Well, here's another flower from everyone here at Bubba Hempz! We took the time to give these buds a pretty close trim, so they're definitely on the smaller side, but they look and smell gorgeous! Plus, with 19.4% CBDa and .06% Δ9 THC, we're confident that everyone will love this flower as much as we do. Bred by Oregon CBD, Elektra is a cross between AC/DC and ERB, their go-to pollinator. This particular batch tested very high in farnesene, β-Myrcene, and a-pinene, so expect a sweet citrus scent (familiar to any fan of AC/DC), with the an added note of caramel pine.

Bubba Hempz offers only the purest CBD and hemp oils, concentrates, tinctures, CBD for pets, CBD vape additives and cartridges, edibles and every other kind of cbd/ hemp product available. We offer only the BIGGEST names in CBD like Made by Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Hemp Hookahzz, Proprietary Hemp, CBDfx, Pharma Hemp and so much more!