About this product

Lifter is here! As always, this flower was grown without any kind of pesticides, sprays, or synthetic fertilizers. It contains 19.7% CBDa, and .06% Δ9 THC (THC level is an amount so low, that it was unable to be read by the lab equipment)! The dense, purple-tinged nugs are completely free of seeds, and although they haven't been trimmed super closely, look really good. Terpene results are in, and the major players are all in attendance! β-Myrcene, β-Caryopyllene, farnesene, and a-Bisabolol all combine to create an incredible bouquet that evokes grape candy, buttery blueberry muffins, and sweet, pungent skunk. Lifter is a cross between Suver Haze #50, and the go-to Oregon CBD pollinator, ERB. It was bred for the sole purpose of producing large, high-yielding plants, bursting with CBD, and it sure does it's job!